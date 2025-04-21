Gold Today 21/04: Ignore Overbought Conditions (Chart)
- General Trend: Upward. Today's gold price support points: $3280 – $3220 – $3160 per ounce. Today's gold price resistance points: $3368 – $3389 – $3440 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3368, with a target of $3200 and a stop loss of $3400. Buy gold from the support level of $3265, with a target of $3370 and a stop loss of $3200.
Despite the overbought conditions, gold analysts' expectations still indicate that gold prices are susceptible to further record-breaking upward breakthroughs as long as the factors driving its gains remain. Recently, the demand for buying gold bullion has increased amid market reaction to the US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell's scathing assessment of the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on inflation and growth, which pushed the gold price to its highest level ever, approaching $3360 per ounce.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAccording to gold market experts, market momentum remains strong, especially with the volatility in stock markets. The reasons for buying gold over the past two years remain valid. Some consolidation may be needed to maintain the stability of the upward market. Accordingly, the strategy of buying gold at every dip will remain a likely scenario given the broader macroeconomic conditions. Overall, the $3500 US dollar resistance level appears to be a reasonable target in the coming weeks.Currently, markets are awaiting a trade agreement or an announcement of talks between the United States and China, and the market's trajectory will remain upward until further notice.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
