Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Hand Tool (KSG-134)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative hand tool that enables you to easily tighten and loosen nuts and bolts, especially in confined spaces," said an inventor, from Jackson, Mich., "so I invented the PACK RAT. My design enables you to stop annoying leaks in one step rather than the conventional five steps normally required to tighten a packing nut."

The invention provides an improved hand tool designed to contain several open end wrenches. In doing so, it enables the user to easily tighten or loosen nuts and bolts in confined spaces. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases convenience and reduces physical strain. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial workers such as trades people including plumbers and pipefitters, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.



The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KSG-134, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

