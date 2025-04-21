How A Local Roofing Company Became Flowood's Storm Season Lifeline

Real Stories from Real Homes: South Breeze LLC Builds More Than Roofs-They Build Trust

FLOWOOD, Miss., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It began, as many great stories do, with a storm.

In the early spring, strong winds swept through Flowood, tearing siding from homes and pulling shingles from rooftops. Sharon's home was hit hard again. For the third time, her siding had peeled away. Previous fixes never held. Frustrated and unsure where to turn, she was pointed to a name she hadn't tried before: South Breeze Roofing .

"They completed the work within two weeks," Sharon said, "and that included waiting on siding to come in." Not only did South Breeze give her multiple shingle options, they did something rare in the home services industry: they cleaned up so thoroughly, it was like they were never there. "We've had several strong winds since and this time, the siding's stayed put."

That story isn't unique. It's part of a pattern.

The Roofing Team That Shows Up

After a surprise inspector tore up part of a customer's newly sealed shingles, most companies would shrug it off. Not Barry Watts and the South Breeze team. They returned and repaired it at no extra cost. "I definitely recommend Barry and South Breeze Roofing," the homeowner wrote. "They got the job done on time-and then went beyond it."

Another Flowood family found themselves dealing with three emergencies in one year. A hailstorm damaged the roof. A falling tree limb punched a hole through it. Then a water line burst and destroyed the ceiling. South Breeze responded to every single call. Each time, they worked directly with the insurance company, showed up fast, and completed the repairs professionally. "We were extremely pleased with the results," the homeowner wrote. "I'd recommend them to anyone."

From Emergency Calls to Lasting Confidence

Flowood is no stranger to violent weather. But where some see storm damage, South Breeze sees responsibility-and opportunity. Every roof they touch is treated like it matters. Because to them, it does.

Donna Jackson had similar praise after hiring South Breeze to re-roof three separate properties . The first job impressed her so much that she brought them back for her rental homes. One had complex flashing issues around the chimney. The crew didn't just patch it-they reinforced it to prevent future problems. "Five gold stars," Donna said simply.

Not Just Roofers Rebuilders

In today's world of rushed jobs and cut corners, South Breeze LLC has carved out something different. Not because they talk a big game-but because they deliver quiet, consistent excellence.

"We work hard to remove the stress from the process," said Reece, a representative frequently praised by name in Google reviews. "Storm damage is disruptive enough. Our job is to restore more than just structures we restore peace of mind."

Even their clean-up is meticulous. Lauren Page, another Flowood homeowner, described how the crew worked late into the night to make sure her patio was spotless. "The process was super easy and my new roof was on in no time," she wrote.

A Local Anchor When Weather Strikes

Based on Liberty Road in Flowood , South Breeze isn't a statewide franchise. They're rooted in the same community they serve. With over 80+ 5-star Google reviews , certification from the Mississippi State Board of Contractors , and BBB accreditation, they've quietly become the go-to name when things go wrong-and when people want it done right.

"We had to get our roof replaced after hail damage," wrote Bobby Bassett. "Working with South Breeze was a dream. One day in and out, minimal disruption, and they picked up every nail. You'd never know they were here-except that the roof looks fantastic."

Flowood's Quiet Hero in a Noisy Industry

No billboards. No flashy marketing. Just a simple formula: show up, do great work, and stand by it.

So when the next storm rolls through-and in Mississippi, it will-residents in Flowood know who to call. Not just because South Breeze LLC installs roofs, but because they've proven time and again: they care about what's under them.

Contact South Breeze LLC for a Free Inspection or Estimate Today .

