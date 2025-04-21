Duluth Homeowners Turn To One Roofing Company Amid Unpredictable Storms

DULUTH, Minn., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Duluth continues to face increasingly erratic weather patterns and a rise in out-of-town contractors chasing insurance payouts, one local company is quietly rewriting the standard for trust and quality in roofing: Anderson Building & Restoration.

While many contractors roll in after a storm and disappear just as quickly, Duluth residents say Anderson is different-because they never left.

"When my roof started leaking after the first snowmelt, I was panicked," said homeowner Jean Hammarstedt. "But Anderson Building had roofed my house before, and I knew they'd show up and they did. On time. Fairly priced. And they left the place spotless."

Weathering Duluth's Harshest Seasons

Duluth's extreme climate 85+ inches of snowfall annually, constant freeze-thaw cycles, and brutal lake-effect storms-has made roofing here uniquely challenging. But for Anderson's team, it's also an opportunity to build smarter.

From reinforced roof systems to energy-efficient insulation, they've helped homeowners withstand the worst the Northland has to offer.

"We had our windows and roof replaced," said customer Stephanie Rios. "Couldn't be happier. They were clean, quick, and professional. That kind of service is rare."

Not Just Roofs-Rescues

Anderson's team often finds themselves stepping in where others failed. After one storm, homeowner David Stokes watched as a tree crushed his garage. He'd heard stories of contractors ghosting clients after taking deposits. He called Anderson instead.

"They built us a new garage and remodeled part of the house too," Stokes said. "They were efficient, cleaned up after themselves, and made sure we were happy before they left."

A Growing List of Loyalists

Unlike many contractors who chase volume, Anderson's growth has come from repeat business and word-of-mouth. Customers like Leanne Smith, who's lived in the same home for 40 years, won't call anyone else.

"I've used Anderson for everything-roofing, siding, you name it," Smith said. "They deliver exactly what you want, every time."

Full-Service & Code Compliant

Anderson doesn't just replace shingles. They offer a full suite of services-from insulation and siding to foundation repair and structural builds-always with full permit compliance through Duluth's strict building codes.

"When we say full service, we mean it," said Anderson. "Our clients don't chase down paperwork, argue with inspectors, or wonder what's happening. We handle everything."

Looking Ahead: Community First

Anderson Building & Restoration has made it clear: they're not here for the quick win. They're betting on quality, transparency, and long-term relationships in a market that desperately needs them.

With unpredictable weather on the rise and trust in short supply, Duluth homeowners are increasingly turning to the company that's built its business the old-fashioned way-by showing up, doing the job right, and standing by its work.

"Chad and his team have helped us with multiple projects," said Andy Girga. "They've saved us money, time, and headaches. We wouldn't go anywhere else."

Contact Anderson Building & Restoration to assist in your roofing needs today

