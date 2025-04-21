Yocan Introduces ARI 2.0 Series: Precision, Control, Versatility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan today unveils the ARI 2.0 series -a next-generation lineup of power sources (ARI 2.0 Plus, ARI 2.0, ARI 2.0 Mini) designed to elevate every aspect of the vaping experience. Building on the success of the original ARI, the new series empowers users with unparalleled precision voltage control, real-time OLED monitoring, and advanced safety protections, delivering greater performance, personalisation, and peace of mind in every session.









Precision Voltage Control

Each ARI 2.0 device delivers 1.8 V–4.2 V adjustable in 0.1 V increments, letting users fine‐tune their session from delicate flavor profiles to dense clouds. Side‐mounted“ +” and“ -” buttons make adjustments effortless, ensuring every draw is just right.

I n tuitive OLED Feedback

The ARI 2.0's clear OLED display puts essential information - battery status, precise voltage, and puff count - directly at the user's fingertips, eliminating uncertainty and enabling better session management. Real-time visibility means users can adjust settings proactively, avoid unexpected power loss, and monitor consumption patterns with confidence. Automatic puff tracking, resetting seamlessly at 9,999 puffs, supports long-term usage awareness without the need for manual oversight.

Smart Preheat and Protection

ARI 2.0's smart preheat function applies a controlled 10-second warm-up at 1.8 V, ensuring thicker oils reach optimal consistency before the first draw - reducing clogging and delivering smoother, more reliable hits from the start. Integrated safety measures, including a 15-second cutoff to prevent overheating and an automatic shutdown after one hour of inactivity, allow users to enjoy their sessions with greater confidence while minimizing device wear and conserving battery life over time.

Universal 510 Compatibility

Outfitted with a standard 510 thread, the ARI 2.0 lineup fits any cartridge over 0.8 Ω, delivering reliable connections and broad versatility for concentrate enthusiasts.

Available Models and Colors



ARI 2.0 Plus (φ17 × 97 mm; 900 mAh)

ARI 2.0 (φ14 × 94 mm; 650 mAh) ARI 2.0 Mini (φ14 × 80 mm; 400 mAh)

Each model is offered in Black, White, Teal, Purple, and Pink to suit every style. Find your perfect ARI 2.0 and experience vaping on your terms.

For more series, visit Yocan Battery .

About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has led the vaping industry with innovative designs, rigorous quality standards, and user‐centric solutions. Committed to refining the vaping experience, Yocan continues to develop advanced devices that promote performance, safety, and style for users worldwide.

