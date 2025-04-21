The Lowell Chamber Orchestra Announces Winners Of Its Fourth International Young Artist Competition

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOWELL, Mass., April 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Lowell Chamber Orchestra (LCO) is proud to announce the winners of its fourth international young artist competition. Cellist William Suh won first prize, soprano Emma Robertson won second prize, and oboist Anqi Zhou won third prize. As part of his winning, Suh will be performing with LCO during next season.







Image caption: (L-R) Anqi Zhou, William Suh, Emma Robertson (headshots courtesy of the artists).

Six judges chose three winners from among 194 entries from all over the world.“The level of playing is astounding,” says Music Director Orlando Cela.“We the judges had a very difficult time deciding who should receive which prize. Every contestant is a testament that classical music is alive and well, and its future secure.”

As part of LCO's mission to increase the cultural footprint of the city of Lowell, LCO runs two competitions – one for composers and one for performers – to bring the best world talent to Lowell, and help promote the careers of young talent. All LCO concerts are free to attend, bringing down the socio-economic barriers to access prime quality classical music concerts.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, audiences will have a chance to hear last year's young artist competition winner – violist Jeremy Kienbaum, who will be performing romances by Max Bruch and Adolphus Hailstork.

Other works in the program include the beloved“Pulcinella” by Igor Stravinsky, and the American premiere of“Till Voices Wake Us,” by Simon Andrews (winner of LCO's 2024 Call-for-Scores).

VIDEO (YouTube):



Nikki Huang, winner of the LCO 2023 International Young Artist Competition, performs Emmanuel Séjourné's Marimba Concerto (2015 version).

News Source: Lowell Chamber Orchestra