Francis, The First Latin American Pontiff, Dies At 88

Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church and its first Latin American pontiff, died on Monday, 21 April 2025, at the age of 88. The Vatican confirmed his death at 7:35 a.m. local time in the Domus Sanctae Marthae residence, following complications from double pneumonia.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was elected pope on 13 March 2013, succeeding Benedict XVI. His papacy marked a significant shift in tone and priorities for the Church, focusing on humility, social justice, and outreach to marginalized communities. He was the first Jesuit pope and the first from the Americas.

Francis had been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 14 February due to a respiratory crisis that developed into bilateral pneumonia. Despite his fragile health, he made a final public appearance on Easter Sunday, blessing crowds in St. Peter's Square and briefly meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Throughout his 12-year pontificate, Francis was known for his progressive views and efforts to address institutional issues within the Church. He condemned clergy sexual abuse cover-ups, advocated for migrants, raised concerns about climate change, and supported civil unions for same-sex couples. He also called for the abolition of the death penalty and labeled the treatment of Indigenous students in Canadian church-run schools as“genocide.” Despite his reformist stance, he maintained certain traditional Church values.

Francis' health had been a concern in recent years. He had a portion of one lung removed in his youth due to a severe infection and had been hospitalized multiple times for respiratory issues. In 2023, he canceled a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates due to illness. In February 2025, he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital with bronchitis, which later developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged on 23 March but continued to experience health complications, including early-stage kidney failure.

The Vatican has initiated the traditional procedures following the death of a pope. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo, officially confirmed Francis' death and began the ceremonial process, which includes defacing the papal ring and initiating the procedures to select a new pope within three weeks.

Global leaders and religious figures have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Francis' legacy. Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz praised the Pope's humility and his dedication to the marginalized. Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted Francis' compassion and lifelong commitment to peace and the poor. Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, expressed shock and called for prayers and church bell tolls to honor the Pope.

