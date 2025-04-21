Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Klaus Schwab Steps Down As WEF Chair

Klaus Schwab Steps Down As WEF Chair


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Schwab has announced his immediate resignation as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) This content was published on April 21, 2025 - 12:32 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The 88-year-old informed the Board of Trustees of his decision at an extraordinary meeting on Easter Sunday, the WEF announced in a press release on Monday. It did not provide any further details on the reason for his resignation.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab is quoted in the WEF press release.

More More How 'Davos Man' hijacked capitalism

This content was published on May 24, 2022 Journalist Peter Goodman talks about“Davos Man”, the Ukraine war, and why, despite all its flaws, Davos is still worth the trip.

Read more: How 'Davos Man' hijacked capitalis

