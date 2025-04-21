Klaus Schwab Steps Down As WEF Chair
-
Deutsch
de
WEF-Vorsitzender Schwab erklärt sofortigen Rücktritt
Original
Read more: WEF-Vorsitzender Schwab erklärt sofortigen Rücktrit
Русский
ru
Клаус Шваб оставит руководство Давосским форумом
Read more: Клаус Шваб оставит руководство Давосским форумо
The 88-year-old informed the Board of Trustees of his decision at an extraordinary meeting on Easter Sunday, the WEF announced in a press release on Monday. It did not provide any further details on the reason for his resignation.
“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab is quoted in the WEF press release.More More How 'Davos Man' hijacked capitalism
This content was published on May 24, 2022 Journalist Peter Goodman talks about“Davos Man”, the Ukraine war, and why, despite all its flaws, Davos is still worth the trip.Read more: How 'Davos Man' hijacked capitalis
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment