Klaus Schwab Steps Down As WEF Chair

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Schwab has announced his immediate resignation as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) This content was published on April 21, 2025 - 12:32 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The 88-year-old informed the Board of Trustees of his decision at an extraordinary meeting on Easter Sunday, the WEF announced in a press release on Monday. It did not provide any further details on the reason for his resignation.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab is quoted in the WEF press release.

