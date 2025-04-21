Bitcoin Starts Breaking Resistance

The crypto market has gained 2% over the past 24 hours, reaching $2.75 trillion. This marks a surge to the highest levels in three and a half weeks and an attempt to break upwards from a prolonged consolidation. At this stage, attention is focused on top-tier coins - BTC, ETH, XRP, and BNB - all gaining over 2%. However, among slightly smaller-cap coins, performance remains quite varied.
