India, Brazil Discuss Agro-Tech & Food Security At BRICS Agriculture Summit

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently visited Brazil to attend the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting, where he emphasised the importance of promoting soybean production and exports in India.

During his visit, Minister Chouhan expressed his intention to provide Indian farmers with access to global agricultural technologies.

He emphasised that joint international efforts are essential for strengthening global food security, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The Minister particularly highlighted concerns regarding small farmers in India, stating that global food security cannot be achieved without protecting and empowering smallholder farmers.

Minister Chouhan called for strengthened collaboration in agricultural technology, innovation, capacity building, and trade facilitation to benefit farmers and agricultural enterprises across nations.

At the BRICS platform, Chouhan advocated on behalf of India, focusing on global food security, the empowerment of small farmers, agricultural innovation, technological cooperation, and strengthening partnerships with BRICS countries.

During the visit, Minister Chouhan held bilateral meetings with Brazil's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Henrique Baquetta Favero, and Minister of Agricultural Development and Family Agriculture, Luiz Paulo Teixeira.

These discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, agro-technology, rural development, and food security.

He also met with 27 members of Brazil's agribusiness community in Sao Paulo to explore possibilities for collaboration in agricultural trade, production technology, food processing, biofuel, technological innovation, and supply chain integration.

Minister Chouhan visited soybean production facilities, tomato farms, and other agricultural institutes in Brazil to observe advanced technologies in mechanisation, irrigation, and food processing.

While India currently imports soybean oil, both countries are now exploring opportunities for investment and technology transfer to boost soybean production and processing capabilities in India.

(KNN Bureau)