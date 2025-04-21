Peninsula Professional - Watches Celebrating The Great Indian Outdoors

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India In the spirit of producing world-class watches based on modern Indian themes, Bangalore Watch Company has introduced their latest watch collection – Peninsula Professional. This new collection is a line of watches that celebrate the story of India's natural landscapes, and geographic diversity.

Limited Edition Watch - Mannar - The Peninsula Professional



“The story of India is not merely centuries old, but hundreds of millions of years old. The Indian peninsula formed when a landmass separated from an ancient continent called Gondwana, about 180 million years ago,” said Nirupesh Joshi, the Co-founder of the brand .



“Watch brands from around the world have always focused on nature and outdoors. Specific lines of watches have been created for recreational purposes like diving or hiking. Our Peninsula collection is an all-purpose outdoor watch – it can be used 200 meters underwater in the Indian Ocean, as well as 8000 meters above sea level on a Himalayan peak,” added Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder and Head of Ownership Experience of the brand .



The Indian outdoors is so diverse – there are the Himalayan peaks, our Oceans, and the lush Rainforests. A single-purpose recreational luxury watch does not do justice to this incredible diversity. The Peninsula Professional collection has been designed from the ground up to reimagine the recreational luxury outdoor watches category.



The design of the watch is inspired by the single most ubiquitous element in nature – the Pebble stone. Its bezel-less design is a big change from traditional outdoor watches. While dive watches have a rotating bezel for tracking time underwater, the Peninsula Professional is made for a variety of outdoor environments. By removing the bezel, the team has expanded the amount of dial space, focusing on legibility and luminosity. Built entirely using a surgical-grade steel body, with a scratch-resistant superdome Sapphire crystal, powered by a Swiss Sellita Automatic movement, and built for 200 Meters of watertightness, the watches are built for a variety of activities like watersports and hiking.



“As a young brand, we've always pushed the envelope when it comes to storytelling and technical capabilities. We built a wristwatch that was qualified for Spaceflight, we have built watches using materials recovered fighter-planes and aircraft carriers. With this new watch, we are pushing the limits on a watch that can withstand our customers' pursuits in the Great Outdoors,” added Mercy Amalraj .



We are presenting four watches as part of this launch – Agumbe – celebrating the lush rainforests of India, Laccadive – a tribute to the 7500 Kms of Indian coastlines, Zanskar – tells our love for the Himalayas and the high-peaks, and lastly a limited-edition watch called the Mannar. For 2000 years, freedivers risked deep waters to find rare wild pearls in the Gulf of Mannar region between India and Sri Lanka. These pearls were highly valued and became symbols of power. Mannar contains a dial made entirely from a rare black mother-of-pearl. It has unique patterns that tell the story of the region's past. Each watch is unique owing to the natural striations in the mother of pearl.



The Peninsula Professional watch is priced at INR 1,10,000 (USD 1,300 approximately) and can be ordered via the brand's website .

About Bangalore Watch CompanyTM

Bangalore Watch CompanyTM produces world-class, luxury wristwatches from India. Each collection, produced in limited numbers, tells stories from the Indian Air Force, Indian space program and others from modern-India. Founded in India's watchmaking ground-zero in 2018, the brand has built an enthusiastic following around the world with patrons in over 30 countries.

Peninsula Professional, Technical Specifications

Case 316-L Pebble shaped stainless steel case Dimensions 44mm size, 31mm lug-to-lug, 13.75mm thick, 20mm lugs Water tightness 20 ATM Crystal Super-domed Sapphire crystal, 2 layers of anti-reflective coating Movement Swiss Sellita SW200-1 Automatic (With Date, 41 Hours power reserve) Crowns Screw down crown with BWC logo Indices and Hands Diamond cut, rhodium coated with BGW9 Grade-A Super-Luminova® Caseback Closed and screwed down caseback Strap and buckle Fluoro-Elastomer high-density rubber, 316L steel tang buckle with BWC signed logo