(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

The official launch of Prospera, located in Porur, along with the commencement of apartment sales, is scheduled for April 25th, 26th, and 27th It is the only residential project in India to offer a She-Corner for relaxation and networking, a surveillance-enabled creche with live camera access, and robotic vacuum cleaners in every apartment

DAC Developers, a leading builder in the city, has pre-launched 'Prospera by DAC ' - a luxury residential project in Porur that proudly stands as India's first women friendly homes. A residential community featuring standout amenities such as She-Corner, a women-exclusive space for relaxation and networking, a surveillance-enabled creche with live camera access, and an exclusive women-only gym. The official launch of Prospera, located in Porur, along with the commencement of apartment sales, is scheduled for April 25th, 26th, and 27th.



DAC Developers Pre-Launches 'Prospera by DAC', India's First Women-friendly homes



The pre-launch event, held at the project site on 19th April 2025, was highlighted by a captivating live musical performance titled 'Maalai Pozhuthin Mayakkathile' by renowned playback singer and actress Ms. Andrea Jeremiah. The event also featured the presentation of awards to prominent women personalities, including Mrs. Latha Pandiarajan, Co-founder, Ma Foi Group; Dr. Saranya Jaikumar, Director of Northern UNI India a renowned educational psychologist, and Mrs. Veena Kumaravel, Founder, Naturals Salon, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their fields. These celebrations drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 4,000+ attendees, including many of DAC Developers' valued customers.

Prospera by DAC offers 165 thoughtfully-designed apartments in a Stilt + 5 floors structure, built with a focus on safety, comfort, and convenience. The women-centric features also include future-ready homes that come equipped with robotic vacuum cleaners, adding a touch of tech-enabled ease to everyday living; a private terrace that offers space for leisure, gardening, or quiet reflection; a lifestyle kitchen that allows for personalised design and functionality; a learning centre, mini theatre, and dedicated zones for yoga and meditation.

In his comments, Mr. S. Sathish Kumar , Managing Director, DAC Developers , said,“We are truly delighted to have hosted Maalai Pozhuthin Mayakkathile, a beautiful evening made memorable by Andrea Jeremiah's soulful performance. It was our privilege to honour inspiring women achievers like Ms. Latha Pandiarajan, Dr. Saranya Jaikumar, and Ms. Veena Kumaravel, whose contributions continue to uplift society. Celebrating their journeys at the pre-launch of 'Prospera by DAC' made the event all the more special and meaningful for us as a group that deeply values women's empowerment.”

He added,“At DAC Developers, we take immense pride in presenting 'Prospera by DAC', India's first women friendly homes. Every space, every amenity, and every detail has been thoughtfully crafted with the needs and aspirations of women in mind. From the She-Corner for relaxation and networking, to a lifestyle kitchen that allows personalised design, a creche with live camera access, and even robotic vacuum cleaners in every unit, Prospera is built to support women and their families in leading safe, comfortable, and empowered lives. We are proud to dedicate this landmark project to the women who inspire us every day.”