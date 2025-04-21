Portuguese Researchers Make Progress In Developing Immunotherapy Targeting Colorectal Cancer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Portuguese researchers working to advance colorectal cancer treatment have discovered a new type of white blood cell that could open the door to more effective forms of immunotherapy. The white blood cells' robust tumor cell identification and eradication abilities could enable researchers to develop a novel immunotherapy to combat colorectal cancer, currently the second most common type of cancer in Portugal and the third most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide.

Meanwhile, other research teams at companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) are also conducting their own R&D activities aimed at bringing to market the next immunotherapy breakthrough against various cancers. The future therefore looks bright for this approach to...

Read More>>

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office