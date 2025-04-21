Korean Culture Day In Cairo Marks 30 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) hosted a“Korean Culture Day” in Cairo to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Egypt.

The event, held at the Ministry of Defense Language Institute (MODLI), aimed to strengthen bilateral friendship and promote cultural exchange. It was organised and carried out by eight KOICA volunteers.

The celebration offered attendees a variety of programmes, including Korean food tasting, an opportunity to try on Hanbok (traditional Korean attire), and demonstrations of traditional Korean games such as tuho, jegichagi, and ttakji. The day also featured a Korean speaking contest, K-pop and K-dance performances, and a Korean culture quiz competition. A Taekwondo demonstration by the Egyptian national team and the Hanbok experience were noted as particularly popular among attendees.

Approximately 300 people attended the event. Notable guests included Mingyeong-Kim, Deputy Country Director of the KOICA Egypt Office; General Taiseer Mohamed El-Attar, the Head of MODLI; Brigadier General Mohamed Ibrahim, the Deputy Director of MODLI; Dr. Ranya Elwan, Head of the Misr Public Library Cairo; and Mr. Tamer Ali, Head of the Training Department.







Also present were students and two volunteers from the Higher Institute of Tourism and Hotels and Beni-Suef Technological University, alongside the six KOICA volunteers based in Cairo and Luxor, and members of the local Egyptian community.

Mingyeong-Kim, Deputy Country Director of the KOICA Egypt Office, stated,“We hope this event becomes a catalyst for further cultural exchange between Korea and Egypt. KOICA will continue to foster friendship and cooperation through a wide range of initiatives.”

General Taiseer Mohamed El-Attar, the Head of MODLI, expressed his hope for increased opportunities for Egyptians to experience Korean language and culture. He noted that such events contribute to strengthening the collaborative relationship between the two nations.

Ryu Oh-young, a KOICA volunteer who led the event planning in collaboration with the KOICA Egypt office, shared his perspective:“I didn't realize how fun it would be to share our culture. It was enjoyable-that's what made it possible. There were some small hurdles along the way, but I believe they're meant to be overcome-not to make us fall. I'm truly grateful to everyone who supported us in preparing this collaborative event, especially the MODLI staff and fellow KOICA volunteers who worked together as one team.”

Shaimaa Ali Mohamed, a student from Misr Public Library Luxor, commented on the connection formed despite cultural differences. She remarked that although the Korean volunteers at the library and Egyptians“differ in skin color and culture, they were able to connect as fellow human beings.” She added her belief that the event would“serve as an opportunity to deepen cultural exchange between Korea and Egypt, despite the differences in race and background.”

The event generated significant interest and enthusiastic participation from Egyptian attendees, reflecting the growing local popularity of Korean culture, often referred to as the Korean Wave or Hallyu.

KOICA is a South Korean government agency operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It implements grant aid programmes focused on combating poverty and supporting sustainable socio-economic development in partner countries.

The KOICA Egypt Office, established in 1998, focuses its activities on technical education for young people, supporting the digitalisation of government services, and implementing programmes addressing gender-based violence, women's empowerment, and support for vulnerable groups.