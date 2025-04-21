Between Women Filmmakers' Caravan Opens 5Th Round Of Film Consultancy Programme For Arab Filmmakers

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Applications are now open for the fifth round of the Film Consultancy Programme organised by Between Women Filmmakers' Caravan, aimed at filmmakers across the Arab world.

The submission deadline for this round is 5 May. Applications can be submitted via an online form:







The programme provides technical support and specialised advice from professional female filmmakers to creators working on documentary or fiction projects at various stages of production. Held three times annually, each three-month cycle selects three projects for participation.

The advisory committee comprises six prominent female filmmakers from the Arab world: Palestinian editor Ruba Haj Yahya; Lebanese producer Jana Wehbe; French-Lebanese editor Gladys Joujou; director of photography Jocelyne Abi Gebrayel; sound designer and director Rana Eid; and Egyptian director Amal Ramsis, who is the founder and director of Caravan Between Cinemas.

Amal Ramsis stated that the programme, since its launch in January 2024,“revealed the existence of a large number of outstanding film projects that did not receive sufficient attention, despite what they carry of promising artistic and narrative potential.”

She explained that while these projects originate from filmmakers across the Arab world,“most are unable to access the limited support opportunities available in the market.”

Ramsis emphasised the importance of“creating new mechanisms to support Arab cinema,” to invest in the potential of filmmakers“who are still seeking a foothold in a highly competitive cinematic landscape.” She noted the programme also monitors the progress of projects from previous rounds, allowing filmmakers the opportunity to re-apply to“accompany the development of these projects over a longer period.”

She added,“The primary goal is that the makers of these films feel that there is a supporting body that protects their projects from disappearing and gives them a real chance to emerge.”

The Film Consultancy Programme is part of Between Women Filmmakers' Caravan's broader activities supporting filmmakers in the Arab world. Founded as an independent initiative in Egypt in 2008, the organisation is managed by female filmmakers.

Between Women Filmmakers' Caravan aims to support women's role in the film industry through travelling and online screenings of films made by women globally. It also seeks to build an international network of female filmmakers, particularly from the Arab world. Furthermore, the organisation is active in film education, training women in creative documentary techniques including directing, production, editing, and cinematography, and supports women's film projects throughout the production process.