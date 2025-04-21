SCOA Real Estate Partners Welcomes Kendall Johnson And Fayyaz Chowdhury To Residential Investments Team

ATLANTA, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOA Real Estate Partners (SREP), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) and leading equity provider for residential and industrial development projects across the US, is pleased to announce the addition of Kendall Johnson as Vice President and Fayyaz Chowdhury as Assistant Vice President. Both will report to Chad Bozza, Executive Vice President and Head of Residential Investments.

Kendall Johnson joins SREP with extensive experience in real estate investment and development. During her tenure at Jamestown, she played a pivotal role in acquiring nearly $3 billion in assets across multifamily, retail, and mixed-use projects. Prior to Jamestown, Johnson worked in M&A advisory and debt placement at Stephens Inc., a leading investment banking firm. Based in Atlanta, Johnson graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Rhodes College.

Fayyaz Chowdhury brings over eight years of experience in real estate investment management. Most recently, he served as Senior Associate at Longacre Asset Management, where he focused on residential and industrial investments. Prior to Longacre, Chowdhury was an Associate at The Carlyle Group, specializing in LP investments in development opportunities. He began his career with PGIM Real Estate in their Agency Financing group. Chowdhury is also based in Atlanta and holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and Statistics from The University of Virginia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kendall Johnson and Fayyaz Chowdhury to the team," said Joe Zagranski, President of SCOA Real Estate Partners. "Their expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our residential development platform and deliver impactful communities that align with our mission."

Established in 2023, SREP leverages SCOA's 40 years of real estate expertise to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. property market. The company provides joint venture equity investments for developing multifamily apartment communities, master-planned residential neighborhoods, industrial warehouses, logistics facilities, and other strategic opportunities.

SCOA Real Estate Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. Established in 2023 and based in Atlanta, GA with offices in New York City, SREP targets investment in the development of multifamily apartment home communities, master planned residential communities, industrial warehouse and logistics facilities and selective strategic opportunities, primarily located in the Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. For more information visit .

