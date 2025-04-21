Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
To Participate in the Conference Call:
Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.
U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039
International: (201) 689-8470
The conference call will also be available live on the Company's website
Conference Call Replay:
U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921
International: (412) 317-6671
Passcode: 13752708
The replay will be accessible through May 20, 2025.
About Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
For Further Information at the Company:
Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment