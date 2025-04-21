Park Software And Wild Energy Announce Utility Billing Integration For Campgrounds And Marinas

The latest utility metering integration from Wild Energy for campgrounds and marinas

This milestone marks Wild Energy's 10th integration, giving campgrounds and marinas more choices when it comes to automating utility metering.

- Zachary King, COOSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Park Software and Wild Energy have launched a seamless integration to help campgrounds and marinas automate electric billing, ensuring accurate cost recovery and improved efficiency. This partnership eliminates manual processes, allowing parks to track and bill for electricity with ease.Park Software is renowned for its free to use and user-friendly campground management platform, offering features like an intuitive drag-and-drop booking system and flexible booking management. This integration with Wild Energy's smart metering technology enhances the platform's flexibility, allowing parks to efficiently manage utility billing alongside reservations.“This integration simplifies electric billing, ensuring park operators can recover costs efficiently while offering a seamless experience for guests,” said Rylan Blowers, CEO and Co-Founder of Park Software.“We're seeing more campgrounds running automated, streamlined operations and interfacing our management software with services like Wild Energy make this future vision of what a campground can look like possible."Wild Energy's smart utility metering technology provides real-time electric and water usage tracking, allowing Park's new utility integration to capture accurate meter readings for hassle-free billing.“For parks looking to streamline operations and eliminate flat-rate electric fees, this integration provides a reliable, automated solution.” said Mike Sorensen, President and CEO of Wild Energy.“It helps operators recapture utility expenses and improve efficiency without additional administrative burdens.”For North Shore Marina and Campground , the integration has already made a significant impact.“Park and Wild Energy's solution has transformed how we manage electric costs, ensuring accurate billing and greater transparency for our guests,” said Zachary King, COO.“It saves time, eliminates guesswork, and ultimately improves our bottom line.”The Park and Wild Energy integration is now available for campgrounds looking to simplify utility management and ensure fair, accurate, and compliant utility billing.For more information, visit: wildenergyco and parkwith

