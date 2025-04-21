Whirlpool Corporation Named One Of America's Most Innovative Companies 2025 By Fortune

MENAFN - 3BL)recognizing its continued leadership in pioneering home appliance solutions that improve life at home. The prestigious list honors companies demonstrating outstanding innovation across product development, business processes, and corporate culture.

Whirlpool Corp.'s dedication to innovation is reflected in its groundbreaking product advancements. This includes the introduction of JennAir Induction Downdraft Cooktop technology to the North American market. This cooktop allows you to remove kitchen air cooking vapors and odors with powerful extraction that works 5x faster than steam can rise, helping to maintain a pleasant kitchen environment. The cooktop's slim profile liberates any space from bulky hoods and cabinet constraints, making even floating islands a reality.

The Maytag PetPro Front Load Laundry System is specifically designed to conquer pet hair, and is now available in front load and top load configurations. In the washer, the Pet Pro Option, which can be used on any wash cycle, unleashes additional water, a dedicated filter and a deep rinse to lift and remove pet hair. The Maytag Pet Pro dryer traps and removes loads of pet hair from clothes in the lint trap with the Pet Pro option.

Other recent innovations include KitchenAid Smart Double Wall Oven with Assisted Cook Cycles, InSinkErator MultiGrind Technology, Spin&Load Dishwasher Rack and many more .

The ranking is based on a unique methodology that combines employee and expert surveys with patent data and a review by Fortune's expert advisory board. A survey of 40,000 US employees and 2,500 experts was conducted to gather feedback in three main areas: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. Fortune then used a Patent Asset Index and further analysis to finalize the list. This ranking recognizes only the top 300 companies out of the thousands that are analyzed.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .

