Exploring AI-Driven Accessibility Tools With Qualcomm Wireless Reach

MENAFN - 3BL) Learn about the collaboration between Qualcomm Wireless Reach, Cephable, and the Amputee Coalition aimed at enhancing workforce readiness, digital independence, and productivity. The project included 40 participants with limb loss and limb differences who tested AI-powered PCs equipped with Snapdragon X Elite utilizing Cephable's technology.

Qualcomm's Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer and Julia Franklin, Chief Learning Officer at Cephable, discuss the impact of making computing more intuitive and accessible for everyone. The project found that 79% of participants indicated they would continue using Cephable in their daily workflows, and 65% reported faster task completion.​

Qualcomm Wireless Reach has accelerated human progress and social good in more than 50 countries and impacted over 27 million people since 2006.

Learn more: