Cascale Launches 2025 Board Of Directors Nominations Period
The nomination window is a three-week period from April 21 through May 9, 2025. Senior leaders with a proven record as executives or board members and strong financial acumen are invited to submit their candidacies during this time. Candidates should also be committed to Cascale's strategic pillars-combating climate change and supporting decent work for all.
Key Dates for the 2025 Board Election Process:
-
Nominations Period: April 21 – May 9, 2025
Proxy Voting Opens: May 27, 2025
Proxy Voting Closes: June 26, 2025
Election Results Announcement: Early July 2025
Seating of Newly-Elected Directors: Q3 2025 at the Cascale Annual Meeting in Hong Kong, China
The election process is overseen by the 2025 Governance and Nominations Committee (GNC), chaired by Harsh Saini , a global supply chain and sustainability/ESG expert. The committee also includes Dr. Delman Lee , vice chair of TAL Apparel and board director for the manufacturer caucus, and Fiona Sadler, global head of responsible sourcing at Marks & Spencer and board director for the brand & retailer caucus. Together, they ensure strict adherence to Cascale's bylaws and maintain the highest standards of transparency and accountability.
Eligible candidates-both members and non-members-are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to shape Cascale's future. Interested parties should review the nomination requirements and submit their application via the 2025 Board of Directors Nominations Form .
For further details on the nomination process or additional inquiries, please contact ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
