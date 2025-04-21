WK Kellogg Co Volunteers Dig In To Give Back During National Volunteer Month

MENAFN - 3BL) BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 21, 2025 /3BL/ - In the spirit of giving back and carrying forward the legacy of our founder, WK Kellogg Co is honoring National Volunteer Month by encouraging employees nationwide to give back to the communities they call home.

From cleaning up roadways and packing snacks for children, to serving meals and sprucing up outdoor spaces, WK Kellogg Co employees are stepping up to make a difference. Throughout April, teams are volunteering their time and energy in a variety of hands-on activities that reflect the company's commitment to community service.

“Giving back is part of who we are,” said Stacy Flathau, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at WK Kellogg Co.“We're proud to see so many of our employees coming together to support their local communities. It's one of the many ways we carry forward the legacy of our founder, W.K. Kellogg, who believed in nourishing families and communities through meaningful action.”

Employees are participating in volunteer activities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, partnering with local organizations to serve those in need. In Battle Creek, where the company is headquartered, employees are supporting efforts at Sunlight Gardens, the Salvation Army, South Michigan Food Bank and Community Action Agency.

Last year, during the month of April, 446 WK Kellogg Co employees contributed more than 1,000 volunteer hours to over 130 organizations-and this year, that impact continues to grow.

