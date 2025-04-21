On The Death Of Pope Francis

On Easter Monday, Jeanette and I are saddened to the news of Pope Francis’ passing. We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff’s soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May he rest in peace.

