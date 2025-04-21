Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
On The Death Of Pope Francis


2025-04-21 02:00:18

On Easter Monday, Jeanette and I are saddened to the news of Pope Francis’ passing. We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff’s soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May he rest in peace.

