$5 Million Reward Offer For Information Leading To Arrest And/Or Conviction Of Leader Of Foreign Terrorist Organization MS-13

With the designation of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) on February 20, 2025, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), the U.S. government is working towards building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous hemisphere in the Americas by providing all available means to eliminate the threats of violent crime by MS-13 throughout the Western Hemisphere. The U.S. government is offering a reward under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP) of up to $5 million, which was announced in 2023, for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, aka “Porky” and “Alexander Mendoza”, the leader of MS-13 in Honduras.

Archaga Carías is the highest-ranking member of MS-13 in Honduras and is responsible for directing the gang’s criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, kidnappings, and other violent crimes involving machine guns. He is also responsible for the gang’s importation of large amounts of cocaine into the United States. Archaga Carías remains at large.

Archaga Carías is one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, as well as one of the DEA’s and Homeland Security Investigations’ most wanted fugitives.

If you have information, please contact the FBI by email at ... or via text at +1 832-267-1688 (text/WhatsApp) for this reward. If you are located outside of the United States, you may also contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. If you are in the United States, you may also contact the local FBI, DEA, or HSI offices in your city.

Today’s announcement reinforces the importance of public awareness for rewards targets who are members of, or associated with, the eight cartels and transnational criminal organizations designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations on February 20, 2025. Bringing these individuals to justice is a priority for the Trump Administration.

ALL IDENTITIES ARE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL. Government officials and employees are not eligible for rewards.