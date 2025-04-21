Kantiwa's Only Telecom Network Toppled By Winds

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Residents of Kantiwa district in eastern Nuristan province have been cut off from phone and internet services for nearly a week after strong winds brought down the area's only telecom tower.

Fareeh Danish, a resident of Markazi village, told Pajhwok Afghan News that over 30,000 people live in the district, but currently have no access to phone or internet services.

He said:“Five days ago, strong winds brought down the only Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) antenna in our district, which had been providing mobile coverage. We have been disconnected since then.”

Danish added that the collapse had severed communication between the district and Paron, the provincial capital, creating numerous difficulties for local residents.

He explained:“Although our district was only recently recognised officially and still lacks many development projects, access to telecom services had helped resolve several issues. Now, even that basic necessity has been lost.”

Karimullah, another resident, expressed similar concerns and urged the government to not only restore communication and internet services, but also address broader essential needs in the district.

He said:“Kantiwa is a newly established district. AWCC was the only functioning network here, and now that it's down, we are left with no services - no roads, no healthcare, no education.”

He called for the urgent implementation of infrastructure projects aligned with the population's needs to help alleviate ongoing challenges.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications and Information Technology, Maulvi Ahmad Khalid Fateh, confirmed the collapse of the antenna and said a technical team had already been dispatched to the area to carry out repairs.

He stated:“Five days ago, AWCC's antenna in Kantiwa district was toppled by strong winds and is currently out of operation. We have begun efforts to restore it.”

Fateh also noted that preparations were underway to introduce telecom services from the Salam network in the district in the near future.

He added that around 88 percent of Nuristan province is currently covered by telecom networks, and efforts are ongoing to ensure full coverage and connectivity across all regions.

