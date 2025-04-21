6-Member Gang Of Robbers Busted In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested a six-member gang of armed robbers in the Baraki Barak district of central Logar province, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Maulvi Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News the detainees had long been involved in thefts but eventually arrested in the Yahya Qala area of the district on Sunday night.

The gang, led by an individual named Jamshid, had been involved in a series of robberies targeting houses, shops, vehicles, and other properties across various parts of the province over an extended period, Anas said.

He added that the group had recently stolen about 1.2 million afghanis from a resident of Baraki Barak. Security forces managed to recover 950,000 afghanis, three weapons, and various tools used in the robberies.

The suspects have confessed to their crimes and will be handed over to judicial authorities following the completion of investigations, Anas said.

hz/sa