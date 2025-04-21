Afghan Boxers Leave For Iran Competition

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Seven athletes from Afghanistan's national boxing team departed for Iran on Monday to participate in an international tournament, according to the National Olympic Committee.

The General Directorate of Olympic, Physical Education, and Sports announced on its official X page that the athletes will compete in the first round of the Pahlavan Pourya Vali Cup, an international boxing championship hosted by Iran.

The tournament is set to begin on April 26 in Khoy city, and the Afghan boxers will compete in weight categories ranging from 50 to 90 kilograms.

In addition to the athletes, a four-member delegation from the National Boxing Federation has also traveled to Iran.

Notably, athletes from 22 countries, including Afghanistan, are expected to participate in the event.

hz/sa