Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Boxers Leave For Iran Competition

Afghan Boxers Leave For Iran Competition


2025-04-21 02:00:11
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Seven athletes from Afghanistan's national boxing team departed for Iran on Monday to participate in an international tournament, according to the National Olympic Committee.

The General Directorate of Olympic, Physical Education, and Sports announced on its official X page that the athletes will compete in the first round of the Pahlavan Pourya Vali Cup, an international boxing championship hosted by Iran.

The tournament is set to begin on April 26 in Khoy city, and the Afghan boxers will compete in weight categories ranging from 50 to 90 kilograms.

In addition to the athletes, a four-member delegation from the National Boxing Federation has also traveled to Iran.

Notably, athletes from 22 countries, including Afghanistan, are expected to participate in the event.

hz/sa

MENAFN21042025000174011037ID1109454128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search