Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Presidency Offers Condolences On Passing Of His Holiness Pope Francis


2025-04-21 01:46:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel. As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ."

In 2019, President Russell M. Nelson met with Pope Francis inside the Vatican in what was the first meeting of its kind. Of that meeting, President Nelson said, "We had a most cordial, unforgettable experience with His Holiness. He was most gracious and warm and welcoming. What a sweet, wonderful man he is, and how fortunate the Catholic people are to have such a gracious, concerned, loving, and capable leader."

Photo -

Photo -

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

MENAFN21042025003732001241ID1109454127

