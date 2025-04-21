Fusion CBD Products Supports MLB's Emerging CBD Culture

Team sponsorship opportunities increase as league acknowledges benefits of CBD

MIAMI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) season kicks into high gear, injuries incurred in spring training, batting practice, and early game play are starting to pile up.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos has tweaked his right oblique, while pitcher Erik Miller had to take a couple of days off after he experienced inflammation in his left middle finger. New York Mets pitchers Sean Manaea and Paul Blackburn are both on the injured list at the beginning of April, Blackburn with a right oblique strain and Blackburn with right knee inflammation.

Major League Baseball (MLB) removed cannabis from its banned substances list in 2020, and later announced it would allow teams to accept CBD sponsorships beginning in 2023. Hemp-derived CBD products that don't contain THC can now be used by MLB athletes. From CBD-infused sports water to pure CBD oil to cold/hot CBD muscle rub for recovery, Fusion CBD Products offers a broad range of products suitable for use by professional athletes.

"We want to continue to support the emerging CBD culture in athletics," said Danny Campolargo, Fusion CBD Products CEO and founder. "The transformative power of CBD for professional athletes can improve both their mental and physical health, by reducing stress, speeding recovery time, and providing muscle and joint relief. We've been approached by both the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets for potential sponsorship opportunities."

Fusion CBD Products has sponsored the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship since 2019 as well as several top UFC and MMA fighters, helping them boost their energy levels , focus, mental clarity, rest, recovery, and performance. While serious injuries to tendons and discs will still require surgical interventions, reducing inflammation naturally by using products like CBD Intense Relief Rub, which contains menthol and arnica as well as hemp-derived CBD, can keep players on the short-term rather than long-term injured list.

About Fusion CBD Products

Based in Miami, Florida, Fusion CBD Products was established in 2019. Made from 100% organic, GMO-free hemp extract grown in the United States and processed in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities, Fusion CBD Products include CBD oils, intimacy products, gummies, capsules, and topicals to help customers - from sidewalk strollers and their pet companions to competitive athletes - live healthy, active lives.

