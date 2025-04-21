Sports Injury Analyst Marty Jaramillo To Host Game Recognizes Game, A New Podcast With Manifest Media And The Right Now

Launching April 22, 2025, the podcast dives into candid conversations about greatness with legends from sports, entertainment, and business, including former NFL star Justin Tuck, legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, acclaimed actor and activist John Leguizamo, and many more.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned CBS Sports Injury Analyst Marty Jaramillo teams up with creative agency The Right Now's Now Studio and Manifest Media Productions, producers of the award-winning Table Read Podcast, to launch Game Recognizes Game, a new podcast underwritten by Apos Health and NOBULL, a footwear brand for training. Game Recognizes Game is co-created by Jaramillo and The Right Now's CEO, Sunny Jenkins.

Premiering April 22nd, the podcast features raw and revealing conversations with professional athletes, sports media giants, cultural leaders, and trailblazing business leaders and entrepreneurs. Blending expert commentary and deep-dive interviews, Game Recognizes Game aims to bridge the worlds of high-level performance across industries. Host Marty Jaramillo brings unique insight from decades of working with elite athletes and explores how top performers prepare, persevere, and push past their limits-not just for the spotlight but for greatness.

The series premieres with two standout conversations with former NFL star Justin Tuck and legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler, setting the tone for a season filled with inspiration, grit, and game-changing insights. Episodes continue with guests including director and producer Amy Sherman-Palladino; actor John Leguizamo, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino; veteran journalist and anchor Chris Cuomo; media executive Ray Cole; celebrated orthopedic surgeon and longevity expert Dr. Vonda Wright; Julie Rice, Co-Founder of SoulCycle; Dayssi de Kanavos, President & COO of Flag Luxury Group; Jon Singer, Chairman of Spirit Music Group; and Mike Repole, Co-founder of BODYARMOR and Vitaminwater. The lineup also features Ken Chenault, Chairman & Managing Director at General Catalyst, former CEO of American Express, and ESPN NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

Each episode includes "Moving the Chains," a signature segment presented by NOBULL, where guests share the habits, mindsets, and routines that fuel their daily progress and how they strive to get just 1% better every day.

Widely recognized for his appearances on CBS Sports, ABC, and ESPN, Marty Jaramillo is considered the first Sports Injury Analyst to join a national broadcast team. From the College Football National Championship to NFL, NBA, MLB, tennis, and global soccer coverage, Jaramillo brings over 30 years of clinical expertise as a Sports Physical Therapist, Certified Athletic Trainer, and Strength & Conditioning Specialist. His trusted medical insight and dynamic on-air presence have made him a trusted voice for elite athletes and fans seeking a deeper understanding of performance and injury recovery at the highest levels of competition.

"Achieving the pinnacle of performance is not luck. It's built, tested, and earned," said Jaramillo. "After over three decades working with elite athletes, teams, entertainment greats, and business icons, I wanted to create a space for real conversations that bring together iconic voices from across industries to explore the essence of greatness: what drives, defines, and sustains it. Game Recognizes Game is that platform, and I found great partners in the NOW Studio and Manifest Media, who saw the vision and understood its purpose. Together, we built something meaningful, beyond stats or soundbites."

"Game Recognizes Game cuts through the noise and gets real about what it takes to show up at the highest level," added Mark Knell, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of Manifest Media. "It's smart, unfiltered, and full of unexpected moments. Whether you're in sports, business, or the arts, these conversations will hit home."

Game Recognizes Game will be available across all major podcast platforms and YouTube beginning April 22, 2025, with new episodes dropping weekly.

About Manifest Media

Manifest Media is an innovative and forward-thinking company revolutionizing podcasting by partnering with established content creators from various industries, including film, television, sports, and publishing, to develop emotionally engaging content that captivates audiences. Founded by industry veterans Mark Knell and Jack Levy, Manifest Media has worked with the best in the business, from award-winning writers to Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers, Oscar and Emmy winners, influencers, and rising stars, to produce content that leaves a lasting impression on our listeners and the entertainment market.

About The Right Now

The Right Now combines the best in integrated creative strategy, traditional and social media, talent relations, and content production for brands and entertainment properties. Headquartered in both New York and Los Angeles, The Right Now was founded in 2020 by Sunny Jenkins and Eric Green. The agency launched its creative content studio, Now Studio, in 2024. It has been recognized as one of the best agencies in the United States by The Observer and continues to earn recognition and awards, including PR Net 100 and PR Net Next Gen, for three consecutive years.

