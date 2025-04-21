Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Year-Over-Year Medicare Advantage And PDP Market Penetration And Performance

MCMURRAY, Pa., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), , assessed Medicare Advantage (MA), including Medicare Advantage with Prescription Drug Plan (MA-PD) and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) performance, market share and market penetration by state as of March 1, 2025. Total MA membership stood at 34,601,557and Medicare stand-alone PDPs covered 23,194,849 members.

Key highlights include:



The top ten carriers cover 78.8% of all MA enrollees, with UnitedHealth remaining the market share leader with over 9.9 million enrolled.

California experienced the most sizeable year-over-year increase, gaining over 123,000 members.

Stand-alone PDPs experienced a notable increase of approximately 398,000 members between March 2024 and March 2025. Centene, CVS, UnitedHealth, Cigna, and Humana were the top five companies that currently dominate 89.5% of the PDP market.

Many companies conduct their post-OEP (Open Enrollment Period) competitive assessments by using tools such as Mark Farrah Associates' (MFA) and to evaluate any changes in their market standings.

To read the FREE full text of " Growth Rate for Medicare Advantage Plans Slowed in 2025 ", visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' .

