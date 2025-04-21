US Vice President J.D. Vance Arrives In Jaipur On Four-Day India Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) US Vice-President J.D. Vance arrived in Jaipur on late Monday night on a four-day visit, scheduled from April 21 to 24.

Accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Vance and their children -- Ivan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- Vance headed straight from the airport to the historic Rambagh Palace, where he will be staying during his time in the 'Pink City' of Jaipur.

Earlier in Delhi, Vice-President Vance held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Prime Minister hosted a private dinner for J.D. Vance and his family.

This marks a significant moment, as it recalls former US President Bill Clinton's visit to Jaipur 25 years ago.

Meanwhile, Jaipur has been adorned to welcome the high-profile guest.

The road stretch from New Gate to Tripolia Gate has been covered with white cloth, and similar decorations extend to Badi Chaupar, where Indian and US flags have been prominently displayed.

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg has also been festively decorated.

Security has been heightened for the Vice-President J.D. Vance's visit.

According to Additional Police Commissioner Rameshwar Singh, seven IPS officers have been deployed on the ground, while senior officials will manage operations from the Abhay Command Room.

Vance's convoy will be closely monitored, and police personnel will be on duty round the clock for his security.

The 190-year-old Rambagh Palace has prepared a grand presidential suite for the US Vice-President and his family, with special attention given to their preferences.

The hotel management has curated a luxurious experience, including customised meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A vintage car and buggy will be at their service for touring the palace grounds.

Adding a personalised touch, meals will be served in gold-plated utensils inscribed with the names of Vance and his family members.

Upon arrival at the palace, Rajasthani folk artists will greet the guests with traditional songs.

The Taj Group's top chefs will serve a global spread, including authentic Rajasthani cuisine.

For entertainment, performances by artists from Rajasthan and other parts of India will be held, along with puppet shows especially arranged for the children.