NITRO CIRCUS 'OFF THE RAILS' WORLD TOUR 2025

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrill Sports, P1 Live and RNC Entertainment proudly announce today the 2025 NITRO CIRCUS 'OFF THE RAILS' TOUR . Nitro Circus' electrifying live event is coming to a city near you, see below for a full list of dates, cities and venues. Get ready for an exhilarating ride you gotta see to believe. Co-founded by action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus features elite athletes and world-class daredevils at the top of their game in FMX, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and everything in between. Nitro Circus features jaw-dropping stunts, top-tier athletes and unstoppable energy that will wow fans of all ages. NITRO CIRCUS sponsors include Busch Light, Monster Energy, Dios Azul Tequila, WOLFpak, LUCY Goods, Voro Motors, Cardo Systems, Wienerschnitzel and AMINOHEAL.

The "Off the Rails" Tour is better than ever with a new generation of gravity-defying thrill-seekers and rule-breakers. This elite athlete lineup will push the boundaries of what's possible with mind-blowing stunts, high-flying tricks, and heart-pounding excitement. Experience all-new competitions that pit the best against the best in never-been-done showdowns.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to North America," said Nitro Circus legend Ryan 'R Willy' Williams. "This all new show promises to be an exhilarating experience for everyone, whether you are a fan of action sports or simply seeking entertainment for the family. It really is a thrill ride that will leave you at the edge of your seat! The energy and camaraderie of the athletes is contagious! I can't wait to connect with our fans, making memories and inspiring the next generation!"

THE ATHLETES:

Nitro Circus's elite roster features some of the most fearless athletes on the planet. Leading the charge is Ryan "R Willy" Williams , an Australian action sports innovator with more than 100 world-firsts across BMX and Scooter, including over 900 million views on YouTube alone, making him one of the most viral action sports athletes in history. Joining him is Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham , a WCMX pioneer from Las Vegas, NV who landed the world's first wheelchair backflip and continues to defy limits with every drop-in. Freestyle Motocross (FMX) legend Adam Jones brings more than two decades of experience and several X Games medals to the lineup, known for his unmatched consistency and dedication to progression. Also in the mix is BMX icon Andy Buckworth , the first to land a double frontflip no-hander and a constant podium threat with tricks that keep fans on the edge of their seats. These athletes are just a few of the many who will throw down jaw-dropping stunts and world-first tricks in high-flying showdowns spanning FMX, BMX, Scooter, Skate, and more. With a live DJ, interactive fan moments, and nonstop energy, this show will have fans of all ages on their feet and immersed in the action.

TICKETS:

A special Nitro Circus presale will be available starting Wednesday, April 23 at 10am local time. and each venue will also host a presale starting on Thursday, April 24 at 10am local time. Tickets for the general public will be available in each market starting this Friday, April 25 at 10am local time.

Join the action. Feel the adrenaline. Get closer to the competition like never before.