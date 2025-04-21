Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Enhances Access To Care In Alachua County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dr. Schmit joins us with impressive credentials, having been recognized for her positive impact on patient care, the field of oncology and the development of young physicians," said FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD . "We are delighted to welcome her to our practice."

Dr. Schmit received her medical doctorate from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida and was inducted into the AOA (Alpha Omega Alpha) for demonstrating excellence in scholarship, leadership, professionalism and service to the community. She then completed residency training and a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville. Since completing her fellowship in 2016, she has held a dual appointment as assistant professor within the division of hematology and oncology at UF, as well as staff physician at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center, being promoted to chief of hematology and oncology in 2019.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "Of particular note, Dr. Schmit has been a tireless advocate for enhancing cancer care for our U.S. military veterans and serves in roles to foster collaboration at local, regional and national levels. She is an outstanding addition to our team of cancer experts in Alachua County."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

