The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ayana Allard-Picou, MD, FACS, FSSO As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Ayana Allard-Picou, MD, FACS, FSSO, a distinguished surgical oncologist, continues to make significant contributions to the field of oncology and surgical medicine. As the Director of the Oncological Surgery Subdivision and the Cancer Liaison Professional at Bassett Healthcare Network, Dr. Allard-Picou exemplifies excellence in her field through her expertise in complex surgical oncology and her commitment to patient-centered care.

Dr. Allard-Picou's extensive experience encompasses a wide range of oncology surgeries, including esophageal, thyroid and para-thyroid, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers. Her compassionate approach to patient care is informed by her personal experiences, which enhance her empathy and dedication to providing the highest quality of treatment. In her role as Director of the Oncological Surgery Subdivision, she ensures the delivery of superior cancer care services, upholding rigorous standards of quality and patient satisfaction.

In addition to her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Allard-Picou serves as an Assistant Professor at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, affiliated with the Bassett Healthcare Network. Her role as an educator and mentor allows her to shape the next generation of medical professionals, imparting her knowledge and experience in complex surgical oncology and general surgery.

Dr. Allard-Picou's academic journey reflects her commitment to excellence. She earned a combined BS/MD degree from Howard University School of Medicine, followed by a residency in general surgery at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. She furthered her expertise with a fellowship in complex surgical oncology at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island. She is board certified in both general surgery and complex surgical oncology, affirming her proficiency in these specialized areas.

A Fellow of the Society of Surgical Oncology, the American Society for Breast Surgeons, and the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Allard-Picou is also a member of the New York Medical Society and the Americas Hepato-Pancreatic Biliary Society. Her affiliations reflect her dedication to advancing the field of surgical oncology and her commitment to collaborative professional networks.

Throughout her career, Dr. Allard-Picou has achieved remarkable milestones, including her leadership as the Director of the Oncological Surgery Subdivision and her role as Cancer Liaison Professional, where she ensures quality care for oncology patients. Her academic role at Columbia University underscores her dedication to medical education and mentoring, furthering her impact on the field.

Dr. Allard-Picou credits her family with being a cornerstone of her success. She expresses deep gratitude to her mother, Genevieve Allard-Seales, and her husband, Mr. Vince Solomon, whom she has known since her undergraduate studies at Howard University. Together with their daughter, Anya, they provide unwavering support that fuels her professional endeavors.

Looking ahead, Dr. Allard-Picou aims to continue advancing patient care in oncology and further contribute to medical education and mentoring. Her future endeavors will be focused on enhancing patient outcomes, promoting compassionate care, and nurturing the growth of emerging medical professionals.

