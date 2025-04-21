The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Uchenna Macfitz Ugo Alum As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Uchenna Macfitz Ugo-Alum has established himself as a distinguished leader in the construction industry, specializing in project management across a wide range of infrastructure projects. As the senior project manager at TC Electric LLC, he has played a pivotal role in overseeing large-scale construction endeavors, including highways, subways, tunnels, roadways, bridges, and intricate electrical and signal work. His ability to navigate federal and government projects underscores his proficiency in managing complex and high-stakes initiatives.

With nearly two decades of experience, Mr. Ugo-Alum combines technical expertise with strategic leadership. He holds a Master of Science in project management and financial concepts from Boston University, complemented by a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from The City College of New York. His credentials include certifications in Building Information Modeling (BIM) management from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, as well as professional designations as a DBIA professional by the Design-Build Institute of America and a Project Management Professional (PMP) by the Project Management Institute.

A dedicated advocate for knowledge sharing, Mr. Ugo-Alum has contributed to industry discourse with his publication, The PM Octagon, on ProjectManagement. He is also a proud member of the Construction Management Association of America, reflecting his commitment to advancing industry standards.

Looking ahead, he remains focused on driving continued success in the construction sector, leveraging his expertise to lead innovative projects that enhance infrastructure and improve communities.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

