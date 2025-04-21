Connected On Taiwanplus Returns With A New Format And Fresh Focus Award-Winning Journalist Divya Gopalan And Team Lead In-Depth Coverage Of Tech And Business In Taiwan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Led by award-winning journalist, and joined by a team of expert contributors, the show delivers incisive conversations and fresh reporting on the trends defining innovation, industry, and international relevance.

Since its debut in 2023, Connected has tackled a wide range of timely topics-from food culture and social movements to environmental issues, geopolitics, and societal change. With Taiwan's growing influence on the global stage, particularly in technology and business, the newly reimagined "Connected with TaiwanPlus" sharpens its focus to reflect this momentum. The program now sets its sights on key international audiences, delivering deeper coverage of Taiwan's leadership in semiconductors, financial innovation, and emerging business strategies-areas where global interest is accelerating rapidly.

"Taiwan's technology and business sectors are shaping the global landscape, and our audience wants to stay ahead of the curve," stated host and producer Divya Gopalan. "In a world where sound bites and short-form is the norm, we at 'Connected' still see huge importance in being able to dig deeper into issues of international significance and facilitate dialogue between Taiwan and the world."

"Connected" will continue to air twice a week on the TaiwanPlus' website and the "Connected" YouTube channel . The program will also expand its presence with two additional episodes per month, including:



A monthly podcast to provide extended discussions on key topics.

In-depth interviews with global business leaders and tech pioneers.

Explainer videos and special reports covering Taiwan's biggest tech and business developments. On-location coverage from industry events, startup showcases, and innovation hubs.

With its revamped look, sharper content focus, and expanded digital presence, "Connected" is set to become the go-to source for in-depth insights into Taiwan's tech and business sectors. The first episode, "Diving into Taiwan's Semiconductor Future," is now available on the TaiwanPlus website, "Connected" YouTube channel, and our app newly available for Apple and Android TV.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan - offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

