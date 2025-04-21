California Retail Brands Embrace Motion Design & Mobile UX In 2025 Web Overhauls, Says Digital Silk
LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has identified a significant shift in California's retail landscape: more brands are turning to motion design and mobile-first UX as core pillars of their 2025 website overhauls.
With mobile commerce expected to surpass $620 billion in the U.S. by the end of 2025 - up from $511 billion in 2023 - mobile experiences are driving digital decisions across every retail sector. In California, where competition is fierce and consumer expectations are high, the need to captivate and convert on mobile has never been greater source.
From fashion and beauty brands in Los Angeles to eco-conscious retailers in San Francisco, California businesses are turning static websites into dynamic experiences. Digital Silk reports a sharp rise in brands requesting animated transitions, scroll-based interactions and product pages enriched with video elements to shorten the path to purchase and create more engaging shopping journeys.
"Retailers no longer want a website that simply looks good - it needs to move, guide and respond," says Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk. "Motion design paired with mobile-first usability is what's creating standout experiences and driving retention for modern consumers."
The Retail UX Shift: What's Changing in 2025
As 2025 unfolds, Digital Silk's California clients are actively investing in:
-
Mobile-first design with thumb-friendly navigation and swipeable content
Motion UI elements like product explainer animations and interactive lookbooks
Sticky CTAs and visual prompts that improve micro-conversion rates
Dynamic product previews that reduce bounce rates and increase engagement
Why Motion Design Matters More Than Ever
Motion design isn't just aesthetic - it's strategic. It helps tell a brand's story, guide shoppers without friction and build a stronger emotional connection in just seconds.
-
Brands using animated content see conversion rates increase by up to 20%
Interactive content holds users' attention 2x longer than static visuals
Mobile shoppers are 62% more likely to abandon a site if it feels clunky or outdated
Retailers are recognizing that their website is no longer a digital brochure - it's the storefront, salesperson and brand ambassador all in one.
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is a full-service California Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.
Media Contact
Jessica Erasmus
Marketing Director & PR Manager
Tel: (800) 206-9413
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Digital SilkWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment