California Retail Brands Embrace Motion Design & Mobile UX In 2025 Web Overhauls, Says Digital Silk

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has identified a significant shift in California's retail landscape: more brands are turning to motion design and mobile-first UX as core pillars of their 2025 website overhauls.

With mobile commerce expected to surpass $620 billion in the U.S. by the end of 2025 - up from $511 billion in 2023 - mobile experiences are driving digital decisions across every retail sector. In California, where competition is fierce and consumer expectations are high, the need to captivate and convert on mobile has never been greater source.

From fashion and beauty brands in Los Angeles to eco-conscious retailers in San Francisco, California businesses are turning static websites into dynamic experiences. Digital Silk reports a sharp rise in brands requesting animated transitions, scroll-based interactions and product pages enriched with video elements to shorten the path to purchase and create more engaging shopping journeys.

"Retailers no longer want a website that simply looks good - it needs to move, guide and respond," says Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk. "Motion design paired with mobile-first usability is what's creating standout experiences and driving retention for modern consumers."

The Retail UX Shift: What's Changing in 2025

As 2025 unfolds, Digital Silk's California clients are actively investing in:



Mobile-first design with thumb-friendly navigation and swipeable content

Motion UI elements like product explainer animations and interactive lookbooks

Sticky CTAs and visual prompts that improve micro-conversion rates Dynamic product previews that reduce bounce rates and increase engagement

Why Motion Design Matters More Than Ever

Motion design isn't just aesthetic - it's strategic. It helps tell a brand's story, guide shoppers without friction and build a stronger emotional connection in just seconds.



Brands using animated content see conversion rates increase by up to 20%

Interactive content holds users' attention 2x longer than static visuals Mobile shoppers are 62% more likely to abandon a site if it feels clunky or outdated

Retailers are recognizing that their website is no longer a digital brochure - it's the storefront, salesperson and brand ambassador all in one.

