Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Outdoor Light Decoration For Holidays (JMT-417)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to decorate and illuminate the exterior of a home for Christmas and other holidays," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the LIGHTS REFLECTION. My design could garner a great deal of attention. It also would eliminate the hassles and safety hazards associated with hanging traditional lights and decorations."

The invention provides an improved way to add a decorative holiday touch to the exterior of a home for Christmas and the holiday seasons. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb a ladder and hang traditional lights and decorations. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-417, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED