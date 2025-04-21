Transplant Media: Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Chloe Temtchine Launches Powerful Short Film To Raise Awareness For Organ Donation

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned singer-songwriter and inspirational speaker Chloe Temtchine is turning her extraordinary life story into a moving short film designed to raise massive awareness about the life-saving importance of organ donation .

The upcoming short film is inspired by Chloe's own incredible journey-one that saw her survive against all odds thanks to a double-lung transplant . With this deeply personal project, Chloe hopes to honor her lung donor and her transplant surgeon while shedding light on the profound impact that organ donation can have on individuals and families worldwide.

Chloe's short film aims to inspire viewers, spark conversations, and encourage more people to register as organ donors. The project will blend emotional depth with powerful messaging, illustrating the life-changing ripple effect that one donor can create.

To bring this important project to life, Chloe's 501(c)(3) non-profit , The Chloe Temtchine Foundation (TCTF) , is on a mission to raise the necessary funds for production. Thanks to the generosity of supporters, $15,000 has already been raised. However, an additional $20,000 is still needed to fully realize the vision for this impactful film.

How You Can Help: Be a part of something truly meaningful. By contributing to this project, you can help share a powerful message of hope, resilience, and the incredible gift of organ donation.

As a special thank you, anyone who donates funds can choose to have his or her name listed in the film's credits.

To support Chloe's mission and help bring this vital story to the screen, visit The Chloe Temtchine Foundation and to donate, click here .

To donate via check:

The Chloe Temtchine Foundation

638 Camino De Los Mares

Ste H130-436

San Clemente, CA 92673

All donations are 100% tax-deductible .

Together, we can shine a spotlight on the life-saving power of organ donation and inspire countless others to become heroes through the gift of life.

Transplant Media creates impactful content-films, stories, and campaigns-that raise awareness, educate, and inspire through powerful transplant-related storytelling.

Media Contact:

Ryan Shavant: (949) 431-6923

[email protected]

SOURCE Transplant Media

