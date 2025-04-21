Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Spine Support Product (JMT-415)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to help relieve pain in the neck, spine, and back areas, as I suffer from such issues myself and thought there should be a better way to reduce the pain and provide support," said an inventor, from New Iberia, La., "so I invented the SPINE-ALIGN. While a conventional neck brace surrounds the whole neck and may lead to the feeling of being choked, my invention supports only the spine reducing the feeling of being restrained."



The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to relieve back and neck pain. It also helps realign and support the vertebrae in the neck/spine area. As a result, it would serve as a more discreet alternative to wearing a neck brace, and it could provide added health benefits. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience back and neck pain.



The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-415, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

