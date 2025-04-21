AK Poker: Redefining Online Texas Hold'em With Web3, Blockchain, And $AK Token Utility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Introducing $AK – The Token Behind a New Standard in Online Poker

$AK is the native token of AK Poker, a platform created by a team of experienced poker enthusiasts and technology professionals from companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Coinbase, and Binance. AK Poker combines the classic Texas Hold'em experience with Web3 technology to deliver a secure, fair, and transparent environment for players worldwide.

Through $AK, users can participate in platform governance and receive a share of the platform's revenue from games, item sales, and tournaments. Built on blockchain principles, AK Poker ensures verifiable random shuffling, on-chain settlements, and open access to core operational data.

With $AK, players are not just participants, but also stakeholders in the future of a new, more transparent era of online poker.

Token Overview



Token name: AK

Token symbol: AK Total issue supply: 1,000,000,000

What are the utilities of AK tokens?

$AK serves as the cornerstone of the AK Poker ecosystem, offering a range of utilities that empower users beyond just gameplay. As a governance token, $AK allows holders to participate in key platform decisions, influencing future development and feature updates. Token holders also benefit from transparent profit-sharing, receiving a portion of the platform's revenues from item sales, Cash Game commissions, Private Game fees, and Tournament prize pools. Through staking, users can earn additional rewards, encouraging long-term engagement with the platform. Beyond financial incentives, $AK holders gain access to AK Poker's core operational data, providing transparency into bets, settlements, commissions, and dividends. The token further strengthens the platform's Web3 integration, connecting users to secure on-chain settlements, decentralized identity systems, and verifiable random shuffling. Altogether, $AK positions users not just as players, but as active stakeholders in building a fair, transparent, and community-driven poker platform.



What does the project ecosystem include?

The AK Poker ecosystem is built around delivering a secure, fair, and transparent online Texas Hold'em experience, integrating both traditional gameplay and Web3 innovation. It includes core gaming modes such as Private Games, Lobby Mode, and Tournaments, offering various gameplay styles like No-Limit Hold'em, Short Deck, Omaha, All-in or Fold, Blitz Mode, Mushroom, and Squid Game. The platform leverages blockchain technology for on-chain settlements, decentralized identity verification, and verifiable random shuffling to ensure fairness and user trust. At the center of the ecosystem is the $AK token, which enables governance participation, profit sharing, staking rewards, and transparent access to platform operational data. The project also plans to expand into global offline events under the AK brand, bridging online and real-world competitive poker. With continuous enhancements in user experience, anti-cheating measures, and security, AK Poker aims to set a new standard for Web3-based gaming platforms.

