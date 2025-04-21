MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On Pattison ranks Happy Go Leafy as the best Kratom brand in its latest review. How was the Assessment Done? What's Next for HGL? Read more details.

Miami. Florida, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent industry-wide review conducted on kratom brands, On Pattison, a leading news publication, recognized Happy Go Leafy (HGL) as the best Kratom brand in the United States in 2025.

The publication evaluated the shortlisted brands based on quality, sourcing, transparency, and customer trust, placing Happy Go Leafy at the top spot based on its exceptional adherence to industry standards and safety guidelines among contemporaries.

“We've always focused on delivering top-quality Kratom while being honest and transparent with our customers, so it's amazing to see On Pattison recognize our efforts,” said Jason Miller, Spokesperson from Happy Go Leafy. “This just pushes us to keep raising the bar and ensuring people get the best possible experience with our products.”

How did Happy Go Leafy Win the Top Position?

On Pattison's review of top Kratom brands in the United States was based on a comprehensive evaluation of multiple factors, including product quality, sourcing practices, transparency, customer feedback, and industry reputation. The publication's assessment highlighted brands that adhere to strict quality standards while ensuring consumer trust and satisfaction.

Happy Go Leafy stood out in several key areas, earning the top position due to its commitment to high-quality Kratom sourcing, third-party lab testing, and clear product transparency. The review praised the brand for its rigorous testing protocols, ensuring that each batch of Kratom is free from contaminants and meets purity standards.

Additionally, customer reviews played a crucial role, with Happy Go Leafy receiving consistently high ratings for product efficacy, reliability, and service. Transparency was another factor in the ranking, with On Pattison commending Happy Go Leafy's openness about its lab results and compliance with the industry's legal guidelines.

HGL's Bestselling Kratom Line From Review Highlights

On Pattison's review placed a strong emphasis on strain variety and the origin of Kratom ingredients at Happy Go Leafy. Its review specifically highlighted the brand's diverse product lineup, which includes Kratom capsules, powder, and shots.

According to the publication, HGL boasts a huge collection of strain-specific Kratom products, including popular strains like Maeng Da, Bali, Borneo, and Green Malay. They are notably available on the brand's site in all three vein types- Red, Green, and White.

Such an extensive product portfolio contributed significantly to the exceptional brand mentions HGL has been receiving in several industry-specific reviews, including the latest one in the On Pattison.

“Strain selection plays a huge role in product quality, and we've always prioritized sourcing the finest Kratom with full transparency,” added Miller in his official statement. “Seeing our strains and products recognized by On Pattison reinforces our commitment to offering only the best to our customers.”

HGL's Future Plans

Happy Go Leafy aims to build on its recent recognition by expanding its product offerings, enhancing quality control measures, and increasing consumer education initiatives. According to its top officials, the brand's goal is to leverage the benefits of Kratom's wider acceptance as a natural wellness brand across the US.

What's next? HGL plans to actively participate in the ongoing discussions about kratom's industry regulations while staying focused on legal compliance, educating consumers, and offering products that meet the highest safety and quality standards in the coming years.

About Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy is a trusted Kratom brand that delivers high-quality, ethically sourced, and lab-tested products. With a focus on purity, potency, and transparency, HGL offers a diverse selection of Kratom in capsules, powder, and liquid shots, featuring popular strains like Maeng Da, Bali, Borneo, and Green Malay. Each batch undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure it meets the highest safety standards.





