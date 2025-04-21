Tennessee Titans Bring ‘Ring Of Fire’ To Game-Day With 37-Display Super System At The New Nissan Stadium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 77,000+ square feet of LED displays will bring new venue to life in 2027







BROOKINGS, S.D., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has been selected as the official large display partner of the Tennessee Titans and will manufacture and install 37 displays totaling more than 77,000 square feet at the team's newly constructed Nissan Stadium set to open in 2027. This puts the stadium in the top three for total square footage of LED in the league.

The installation is highlighted by the first-of-its-kind Ring of Fire display circling the entire upper bowl of the stadium. LED technology will inform and engage fans the moment they arrive at the stadium until they find their seats with displays on the exterior, throughout the concourses, on vomitory entrances and exits from the seating bowl, ribbon displays on the seating fascia and main end zone video displays in addition to the Ring of Fire.

“Daktronics brings the kind of innovation and quality we were looking for in a visual experience partner,” said Tennessee Titans Senior Vice President Adam Nuse.“Their technology will help us create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that keeps fans engaged, energized and connected throughout the entire event.”

Ring of Fire Details

The Ring of Fire is an upper bowl ribbon-style LED display that surrounds the entire stadium in lights. It measures 13 feet high by 2,275 feet wide – the longest display in the league. At a total of 29,575 square feet, it will be one of the largest displays in all of professional football. It features a 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear images to fans in every seat.

“When it comes to building something new and never-been-done-before, including this Ring of Fire display, that's where our team of engineers come alive to deliver for our customers,” said Jay Parker, Daktronics vice president of live events.“Our entire team is looking forward to being a part of Nashville's biggest stage at the new Nissan Stadium and appreciates the Tennessee Titans for putting their trust in Daktronics to help entertain their fans and audiences for years to come.”

Main End Zone Video Display Details

The main video displays will be located in the east, northwest and southwest end zones. The east end zone display will measure 41 feet high by 343 feet wide while the northwest and southwest displays will each measure 41 feet high by 136 feet wide. The east display will measure in at 14,063 square feet.

These three displays combined will provide 25,215 square feet of LED video display space to provide all the live video, instant replays, graphics and animation, game statistics and information, and sponsorship messages that fans crave at live events. All three main video displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing.

Additional Display Details

Adding to the ambiance in the stadium, 23 ribbon and vomitory displays will be mounted to the seating fascia and above entrances and exits to the seating bowl. These displays total more than 17,000 square feet to supplement information and graphics on the main displays throughout games and other special events. These displays all feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing.

Four concourse displays total 1,125 square feet and the west entry lobby display features 161.5 square feet to connect with fans as they enter and move about the stadium. These displays feature Daktronics' narrow pixel pitch technology at 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing for up-close viewing and pristine imagery.

A south exterior display measures 3,750 square feet and features 10-millimeter pixel spacing – also the largest of its type in the league. An east lower bowl exterior display features another 140 square feet with a 4.4-millimeter pixel spacing. Together, these displays engage fans and brand their experience before they find their seats.

Outfitting additional areas of the stadium, the Titans' locker room and interview room will also feature LED displays with narrow pixel pitch technology. The locker room display measures 5 feet high by 13 feet wide and features a 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing while the interview room display measures 7 feet high by 12.5 feet wide and features a 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing.

Finally, two game clocks and two play clocks will sit at each end beneath the ribbon displays to help facilitate the flow of the game.

