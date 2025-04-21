Bonjour Girls' 'The Inner Circle' Draws 200+ Rising Professionals For A Career Salon In NYC

An exclusive networking salon featuring mentors from Amazon, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and more-empowering the next generation of professionals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 5th, Bonjour Girls hosted its flagship career event“The Inner Circle”, bringing together over 200 attendees and a powerhouse lineup of mentors from Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Meta, PayPal, Duolingo, Instacart, DoorDash, and more. Designed for students and early-career professionals, this high-impact salon offered a rare chance to connect directly with industry leaders across tech, finance, marketing, product, consulting, and data.Held in an elegant Midtown venue, the event featured keynote talks, industry roundtables, 1:1 resume reviews, and small-group mentorship sessions, all in a relaxed yet focused setting. The space buzzed with energy as attendees shared ideas, exchanged experiences, and left with actionable insights-and, most importantly, new relationships to fuel their career journeys.“It was an incredibly uplifting experience to see so many brilliant women and allies exchanging stories, building each other up, and forming real connections,” said Claire Bai, founder of Bonjour Girls and Assistant Professor at Syracuse University.“This is what community and career empowerment should look like.”Attendees praised the event for its curated atmosphere, warm energy, and real-world value, with many calling it“one of the most authentic and helpful networking events they've ever attended.”Event Highlights.🌟 Diverse Industry Representation: Mentors and guests from data science, marketing, software engineering, fintech, consulting, and product..🎤 Elite Speaker Lineup: From VPs and product leads to growth marketers and data strategists at top firms..🗣️ Hands-On Career Guidance: Resume reviews, roundtables, and open Q&A gave attendees direct access to senior professionals..☕ Curated Networking Experience: Afternoon tea created a welcoming environment for meaningful conversations.Featured Speakers Included:.Autumn Huang, VP at Goldman Sachs, named 2024“Rising Star” by the Women's Bond Club.Chao, Technical Product Leader at Amazon Grocery.Han Zhu, Senior Product Manager at PayPal and TEDx Speaker.Queenie, Measurement Science Manager at Instacart and leading data career mentor.Shan, Director of Performance Marketing at Duolingo English Test.Claire Bai, Assistant Professor at Syracuse University and former TikTok marketing expert.Chris Yan, Engineering Manager at Meta Core Machine Learning...and many more influential professionals from DoorDash, Oscar Health, IPG, and MBB.Special Thanks to Our PartnersThis event would not have been possible without the generous support of our incredible partners: AcreNJ (real estate services), Qiaowai Immigration Services (U.S. immigration & EB-5 consulting), Zeng Law Group (immigration & corporate law), Datanough Academy (career education in data and marketing), and Master Panda (high-quality modern tea drinks). All event photography was exclusively captured by LipManTV. Their commitment to community and excellence helped elevate the experience for every participant.About Bonjour GirlsBonjour Girls is a nonprofit community based in New York, dedicated to empowering Asian women through professional development, leadership mentorship, and intimate high-impact events. With chapters in NYC, Seattle, Canada, Europe and more, we connect women across industries and borders to grow, lead, and thrive.

