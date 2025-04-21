Inventhelp Inventors Develop A Kitchen Gadget To Prevent Water From Boiling Over (JMT-101)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was cooking pasta and continually blew on the top of the boiling water to keep it from boiling over," said the inventor from Krum, Texas, "but once it built up, I would blow on it lightly and the bubbles would dissipate so I invented the PASTA FAN."

This patent-pending invention prevents liquids from boiling over while boiling pasta. It would help reduce stovetop cleanup time benefiting busy individuals. Effective, easy to use and convenient this device saves time and energy. The adjustable, heat-resistant and durable design is deal for consumer and commercial kitchens. Also, the inventor created a prototype.



The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-101, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

