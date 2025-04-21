Inventhelp Inventor Develops Politically-Themed Board Game (JMT-408)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a politically-themed game based on a classic design that could encourage discussions about and poke fun at various social and political issues," said an inventor, from St. Charles, Mo., "so I invented the RIOT CITY. With my game design, be prepared to laugh and enjoy, because it is a RIOT."

The invention provides a politically themed take on a classic board game. In doing so, it could help vindicate players' conservative or right-leaning political beliefs and convictions. It also increases fun and entertainment, and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults, especially those of any political opinion that discourage and do not condone rioting and looting. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-408, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

