Dickey’S Barbecue Heats Up Global Markets With Korean Retail Debut

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pit-smoked flavor of Texas is heading overseas as Dickey's Barbecue Pit announces the international expansion of its All-Pork Sausage Ropes into South Korea. In partnership with Nature's SunGrown Foods, Inc., Dickey's retail products will hit shelves starting in April – marking a major milestone for the brand's global footprint.

This expansion, led by Sales Director Derek Howerton, represents the first time Dickey's retail products will be available in an international market. It is part of the company's broader strategy to bring authentic, Texas-style barbecue to more fans around the world through both its growing restaurant presence and retail product line.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our brand,” said Shayla Bell, Vice President of Purchasing and Retail for Dickey's.“Our All-Pork Sausage Ropes have been a fan favorite in the U.S., and now South Korean consumers will get to experience the same quality and flavor that defines Dickey's. We're thrilled to be working with Nature's SunGrown Foods to make this a reality.”

The sausage ropes, made with premium pork and Dickey's signature seasoning blend, are smoked low and slow to capture the authentic Texas flavor that has made the brand a household name in American barbecue.

“This international leap for our retail products is another exciting chapter in the Dickey's growth story,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“We've been focused on taking our restaurant brand worldwide and now, our retail products are traveling alongside us. It's a huge step for the company.”

With a strong presence already in Canada, the UAE, and other international markets on the restaurant side, Dickey's is leveraging that momentum to drive its retail division forward. This expansion into South Korea represents the first major retail product launch outside the U.S. and it won't be the last.

“Retail growth has always been part of our long-term vision,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“As we open new restaurants globally, it's a natural extension to offer our premium products at retail as well. We want fans everywhere to enjoy Dickey's whether they're dining in-store or shopping for our products in their local markets.”

With retail shelves in South Korea soon to feature Dickey's iconic sausage, the global appetite for authentic barbecue continues to heat up.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

