Fhlbank San Francisco’S Jennifer Schachterle To Discuss Letters Of Credit At 2025 California Municipal Treasurers Association Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) announced Jennifer Schachterle, senior vice president of sales and business development, is scheduled to speak on a panel focused on letters of credit during the 2025 California Municipal Treasurers Association (CMTA) annual conference on April 24 in Monterey, California.

During the conference attended by local government officials with fiduciary responsibility for public funds, Schachterle will discuss how letters of credit can be a secure and efficient way for municipalities to make sure that deposits are covered over insured limits and serve as a favorable alternative to other forms of credit risk management.

“Municipal letters of credit issued by Federal Home Loan Banks to state and local governments can often be an effective tool to secure public fund deposits in excess of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and National Credit Union Insurance Fund limits,” said Schachterle.“I'm looking forward to connecting with attendees at the CMTA annual conference and joining my fellow panelists to share insights on this fast and efficient alternative form of collateral.”

On the panel, Schachterle will be joined by Denise de Bombelles, senior vice president, global investor relations with the Federal Home Loan Bank Office of Finance and Hubie White, CFA CTP, chief investment officer with the City and County of San Francisco, in a discussion for how municipal letters of credit can help safeguard public unit deposits.

The 2025 CMTA Annual Conference is taking place April 22-25, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa in Monterey, California.

Jennifer Schachterle joined FHLBank San Francisco in June 2023 as SVP of Sales and Business Development. She leads a team dedicated to sales, business development and new member recruitment and oversees relationships with the Bank's over 330-member financial institutions across its three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada. Ms. Schachterle has experience in the areas of sales, credit risk, counterparty approval, policy, and mortgage acquisition. Over the course of her more than 25 years in banking, Schachterle has held positions of increasing seniority in operations, credit, and sales in the banking and mortgage finance industry. Since 2019, she has served on the board of directors for the California Mortgage Bankers Association. She has a degree from the University of Denver and enjoys volunteering to teach children financial literacy.

