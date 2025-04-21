Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture - Next Solidarity Session 4/29/25, 8 PM EDT - Guest Speaker Author Rafael Ortiz

NAGA & IAOVC Solidariry Sessions - Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The next Solidarity Session -“Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 8 PM EDT featuring guest speaker author Rafael Ortiz. Hosted by The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”) and the Native American Guardian's Association (“NAGA”), these sessions strive to bring diverse communities together to oppose cancel culture affecting so many.The Solidarity Sessions are a monthly online series launched by IAOVC and NAGA to foster cross-cultural dialogue, strengthen community ties, and push back against cancel culture, cultural erasure, and historical revisionism. These virtual meetings spotlight the shared struggles of communities such as Italian Americans, Native Americans, and others who face marginalization and misrepresentation in modern discourse. Each session, hosted by IAOVC President Andre DiMino , features guest speakers, community leaders, and open discussions on preserving cultural identity and promoting mutual respect.This month's featured speaker, Rafael Ortiz, has penned a series of books on Christopher Columbus, to correct historical misinformation. Using deeply researched, primary source material, he successfully challenges false narratives with facts, context, and cultural insight with a unique perspective - he is Hispanic, of Indigenous (Taino) descent.Italian American and Native American communities both contend with cultural misrepresentation - from the controversy surrounding Native American names and imagery to the erasure of Columbus as a symbol of Italian American heritage. These sessions aim to unite diverse voices, confront stereotypes, and build a broader coalition against the erasure of history and identity.Join the conversation and be part of an inclusive effort to reclaim and respect cultural heritage through civil dialogue and education. The April Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 8 PM EDT. Members of Native American, Italian American and other communities, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue. Attendance is free to anyone interested in the important issues discussed.All are welcome. Registration is required. Register at .About NAGAThe Native Americans Guardian's Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.“Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.To join NAGA's new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture -“Seven Generations Alliance” - visit .About IAOVCIAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. IAOVC has successfully fought and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc/membership.IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.

